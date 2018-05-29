Mikaal Zulfiqar’s ‘Na Band Na Baraati’ to now release on Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI: Seems like the government’s decision to ban Indian films from being screened on the occasion of Eid have proved to be beneficial for the local industry.

Mikaal Zulfiqar’s upcoming film Na Band Na Baraati which was originally slated for release on July 6, 2018 will now hit cinemas nationwide on Eid-ul-Fitr 2018.

According to a press release, “this decision was made in an effort to support the initiative taken by the Federal Government of Pakistan to strengthen the local film industry by putting a limited restriction on the screening of all Indian films during the period of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha.”

Talking about this, the producer of the film Zain Farooqi, said, “In view of the recent order of the Federal Government, Zashko Entertainment has decided to release Na Band Na Baraati on Eid-ul-Fitr 2018, in support of the decision. Since Indian movies will now be releasing around the date of our earlier release plan, it also makes more sense to take advantage of the government’s decision and release NBNB this Eid keeping in mind its genre and to make the most of the government’s decision.”

Directed by Mahmood Akhtar, the film is touted to be a family comedy movie and comprises of a promising cast including Mikaal Zulfiqar, Qavi Khan, Atiqa Odho, Azra Mohyeddin, Shayan Khan, Nayab Khan, Mahmood Akhtar, Komal Farooqi and Ali Kazmi.