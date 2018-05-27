ECP to hold consultative meeting of all political parties on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has planned to hold a consultative meeting of all political parties having representation in the parliament on Thursday.

According to ECP, the meeting will finalise the code of ethics for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents for upcoming general election, 2018.

Earlier on Saturday evening, President Mamnoon Hussain approved a summary sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the general elections, to be held on July 25.

The elections for provincial assemblies and the Lower House of the Parliament will be held on the same day.

The ECP had proposed July 25, 26 and 27 for the elections.

Under Section 57 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017, the president holds the authority to announce the date for elections in consultation with the ECP. The five-year constitutional term of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly will end on May 31 while the Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies will complete their terms on May 28.

According to clause 224 of the Constitution, elections for the national and provincial assemblies are to be held within 60 days following the day the term of the assemblies expires.