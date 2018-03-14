PA passes resolution seeking ban on ‘DJ Nights’ in educational institutions

LAHORE: A private member resolution demanding a permanent ban on DJ, dance parties and musical nights in all educational institutions across the province was passed by the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday

The resolution presented by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was unanimously passed against “DJ Nights” in education institutes.

“It is a conspiracy to promote the western culture that is spoiling our students in educational institutions and is also against our own culture and the ideology of Pakistan,” he said in his resolution.

Demanding a ban on such activities, the resolution added that the youth should be rescued from immorality over which the education authorities were silent.