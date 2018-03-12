ECP starts second phase of training for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday started the second phase of a five-day training programme for lead trainers from Karachi and Quetta in connection with the upcoming General Elections 2018.

An ECP statement said that in the next phase, the commission would start the training of 3000 master trainers from April, who would further train polling staff at the district level.

The first phase of this training had already been completed in Peshawar and Lahore. Meanwhile, the training for lead trainers would be completed on March 16.