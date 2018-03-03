Baloch Cultural Day observed across Balochistan

QUETTA: Baloch Culture Day was observed across Balochistan including Quetta on Friday which was marked by different cultural activities, exhibitions of Baloch costumes, musical programmes and Chaap (the traditional dance).

The day was marked in all districts of the province including Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nushki, Kharan, Chaghi, Panjgoor, Turbat, Lasbella, Hub, Sibbi, Jaffabad, Nasirabad and Chaman.

A rally was taken out to mark Culture Day in Sibi which was attended by a large number of people wearing Baloch dresses including women and children accumulated at Mir Chakar Khan Road.

Sibi Scouts Commandant Sibi Scouts Colonel Zulfiqar Bajwa also attended the rally. The participants of the rally chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan and Pakistan Army. Meanwhile, Frontier Corps arranged a ceremony to mark Baloch Culture Day at Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district.

Chaman Commandant Frontier Corps (FC) Colonel Muhammad Usman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saifullah Khetran and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

Chaman commandant FC said the celebration of culture is to keep century’s old heritage alive while the Chaman DC Saifullah said Baloch and Pashtoon jointly celebrated Baloch Culture Day and proved that we are united.

Youngsters presented traditional dance called ‘Chaap’ on beats of drums on the occasion. Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M) and National Party held separate events to mark the occasion in Quetta. BNP-

Frontier Corps organised a ceremony at Mir Khous Bakhsh Bizenjo Stadium to mark Baloch Culture Day. Commander Major General Nadeem Zaki said on the occasion that Baloch people brave and their culture is a combination of honour, bravery and honesty, he said.

Kalat Division Commissioner Hashim Ghilzai, Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambarani, Khuzdar Municipal Corporation Mayor Mir Abdul Raheem Kurd and other officials were present on the occasion.

Students of Balochistan University organized a programme in Khuzdar .