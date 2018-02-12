As many as six injured by unprovoked Indian mortar shelling at LoC

As many as six people, including two children, were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during different incidents of unprovoked Indian shelling of mortars from across the Line of Control (LoC), civil and military officials confirmed.

The shelling was done in Simti Majhan and Tarkundi villages of Nakyal sector in Kotli district, said Nakyal Assistant Commissioner Waleed Anwar.

Both victims have been admitted to a local health hospital, he added.

Also in Kotli district, Saima, 10, was injured in Junoobi Grid village of Tatta Pani sector and Nagina Aqsad, 36, was injured in Chattar village of Khuiratta sector, said a police official. The injured have been shifted to Kotli District Health Quarter (DHQ) hospital.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Indian army started unprovoked firing along the LoC in different sectors, targeting civilian populations.

“Pakistan army troops responded effectively to Indian ceasefire violations and targeted those posts which [had] initiated unprovoked firing,” ISPR said.

It claimed that there had been reports of “substantial damage” to the Indian army.

The heavily militarised LoC is frequently witnessing ceasefire violations in a serious breach of a truce agreement signed by the rival troops in November 2003, as a result of which civilian casualties have been taking place frequently.