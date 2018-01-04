Sindh Governor for active involvement of local bodies in water management

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair on Thursday emphasised the need for close cooperation among provincial, municipal governments and local bodies to manage water under cohesive and well thought out strategies.

Talking to a three-member delegation of Hisar Foundation, working for water conservation in the country, he said that the water sector in Pakistan needs focus and direction that could result in the enhancement of the country’s water economy.

He sought urgency to train citizens in general and particularly farmers, in prudent use of water – a depleting commodity crucially needed for human life as well as for national economic growth.

“There is an urgent need to raise awareness regarding the use of water with care,” he said while emphasising that farmers must specifically be guided and trained to use irrigation water in accordance to the requirements of the soil.

“To secure our future, we must join hands to improve water access for the poor and the landless by maximising water using efficiency,” he told the delegation comprising Ashraf Kapadia, Simi Kamal, and Zohair Ashir.

Governor Muhammad Zubair agreed that the country’s youth must be involved in the process of water conservation and management through adequate training.

“Safeguarding the Indus basin, its aquifers and relevant infrastructure coupled with improved water governance and management of water institutions are also urgently needed,” said the governor.

With regard to the National Water Policy prepared by Hisar Foundation, there is also a definite need to build a base encompassing scientific, technological and social aspects of water management, said Zubair.

This, he said can result in the enhancement of water economy, enabling all the provinces and regions across the country to collaborate in the national plan of action’s implementation.

On the occasion Simi Kamal briefed the Governor about the challenges related to the water sector and their possible solutions, mentioning that concerted efforts were needed to reverse the trends of water pollution and its wasteful usage besides irresponsible mining of ground-water and sea intrusion.

“Immediate actions are needed to conserve precious water for our future generations,” she said.

The Sindh Governor while appreciating the efforts made by Hisar Foundation for the cause said that the government was fully conscious of its responsibilities and particularly assigns great importance to safe drinking water, sanitation and its use for agricultural purposes.

Mentioning that importance of water for rural and urban development can also not be overlooked, he said that the K-IV project, in this particular context, has been initiated in Karachi that is exposed to steady population growth and the consequent surge in demand for water.