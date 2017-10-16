PPP gathering in Hyderabad on October 18 will be historic: Chawla

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that public gathering of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on October 18 in Hyderabad will be historic.

This he said while talking to a delegation of PPP workers in his office on Monday said a statement.

Chawla has directed the workers of the party to speed up their efforts to make the public gathering a success and prove that the PPP is the party that has roots across the country.

“People like civilised politics and dislike vulgarity in it,” he added.

He was of the opinion that PPP was the party of the martyrs and those who thought to finish it, have never succeeded in their ulterior motives. He added that the people were united under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari and would get unmatched success in the upcoming general elections.