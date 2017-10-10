President for stronger ties with Malaysia, Sweden

President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan attached great important to its ties with Malaysia and Sweden and desires to enhance trade relations, along with cultural and people-to-people contacts with both the countries.

The president said this while talking to High Commissioner-designates to Malaysia Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and to Sweden Ahmed Hussain Dayo who called on him separately here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to Nafees Zakaria, the president said Malaysia was a brotherly country and an important member of ASEAN. He underlined the need to further enhance bilateral relations in different fields. The president directed the high commissioner-designate to pay special attention on improving the balance of trade between the two countries.

The president also stressed on increasing export of fish, meat and dairy products to Malaysia. He also called for efforts to initiate joint venture besides inducing public and private investment in these sectors.

In a meeting with ambassador-designate to Sweden Ahmed Hussain Dayo, the president said that Pakistan could learn a lot from Sweden in various fields particularly in the realm of science and technology. He also called for improving balance of trade with Sweden and called for promoting people-to-people contacts between the two countries.