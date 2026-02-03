Sharaan and Aleesa clinch titles at 2nd AJGL WAGR Jr Amateur Championship

LAHORE: The 2nd Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL) Amateur Golf Championship, dedicated to Pakistan’s most celebrated professional golfer Shabbir Iqbal, concluded at Lahore Garrison Greens, reinforcing the growing depth and discipline of junior golf in the country. Recognised by the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), the three-day championship brought together Pakistan’s leading junior talent in a competitive and professionally structured setting.

Shabbir Iqbal’s legacy in Pakistan golf is unparalleled. With over 210 professional victories and nearly two decades as the nation’s top-ranked professional, his dominance is historic. Internationally, he recorded a Top 7 finish at the Asian Tour Q-School, Top 11 at the Pakistan Open (Asian Tour), and represented Pakistan at the 2009 World Cup in China. Domestically, his record includes five Pakistan Open titles, twelve Punjab Open wins, and countless major triumphs, setting a benchmark of excellence that continues to inspire generations.

In the Boys Championship, Sharaan Ali of Rumanza Golf Club claimed the overall title with rounds of 68, 71, and 75, underlining his rise as one of Pakistan’s leading junior prospects. The Girls Championship was won by Aleesa Rashid of Gymkhana Golf Club, who finished with scores of 86, 89, and 85, displaying composure and resilience throughout the three-round contest.

Strong performances were also recorded across the age categories. In the Boys Elite Category, Abdul Moez secured first place, followed by Shahvaiz Niazi. The Albatross Boys Category saw Sharaan Ali add a second title, finishing ahead of Zayd Omer, while Mustafa Khan topped the Eagle Boys Category, narrowly edging Haseeb Naeem.

The Birdie Boys Category (ages 6–10) highlighted AJGL’s developmental focus, with Muhammad Huzaifa and Muhammad Aoun taking the top two positions. Played over nine holes for three days, the format prepares young golfers for future 18-hole championship play.

In the girls’ divisions, Rimsha Irfan won the Elite Girls Category, while Aleesa Rashid continued her fine form by claiming the Albatross Girls Category, followed by Zarish Irfan. The Eagle Girls Category was won by Zoay Qureshi, with Dua Farid Rao finishing second.

Gen Hilal Hussain, Patron-in-Chief, AJGL, served as President of the Pakistan Golf Federation for four years. Dr Asma Shami, Chairperson AJGL, has the distinction of serving four years as Chairperson Ladies Golf, PGF, with twelve years at PGF and two years with the Punjab Golf Association as an Executive Committee member. The League is further strengthened by Ms Munazza Shaheen, Pakistan’s first lady Rules Official, holding a prestigious qualification from R&A St Andrews.

With Lady Vice Presidents nationwide, AJGL conducts monthly competitions for 150 juniors aged 6–21. As a nursery for junior golfers, the League plays a key role in supporting PGF and shaping Pakistan’s golfing future.

A defining feature of AJGL is its commitment to inclusion. At both the November 2026 championship at Rumanza and the Lahore event, 14 underprivileged juniors from Peshawar were fully sponsored on each occasion, with travel, accommodation, and participation costs covered.

The aim is to ensure that no golfing talent is lost due to financial constraints or humble backgrounds. This initiative was made possible through the relentless efforts of Col. Shahadat Hussain, with the support of Ms Shehzil Fareed and Peshawar Golf Club, giving these juniors ample opportunity and support to play golf.

A rules session for the players was organised by Munazza Shaheen after the second round, during which she emphasised the importance of ethics and the rules of golf. Mr Shahid Javaid, a professional golfer himself, also addressed the juniors, highlighting Shabbir Iqbal’s regimen of intense practice and dedication. He remarked, “It is heartening to note that, for the first time in history, golf icons are being eulogised and appreciated. The credit goes to the visionary, trend-setting organisers of the AJGL team.”

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by the Patron of Lahore Garrison Greens as Chief Guest, along with the President, LGG, and senior members of the golfing fraternity, reflecting the championship’s growing institutional support. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest

remarked, “It is a great pleasure to watch these enthusiastic, highly competitive juniors striving to bring honour to Pakistan. The credit goes to Dr Asma Shami and her team for their commendable efforts in providing the future of our country a springboard from which to take flight.”

This championship marked AJGL’s first use of live scoring, allowing real-time access for parents, officials, and golf followers. The system, developed by Astute Solutions, enhanced transparency and modernised event delivery. Special appreciation was extended to Julke, owned by Bela Azam, for its continued financial support of youth development, and to Lahore Garrison Greens for its facilitation and cooperation throughout the championship.