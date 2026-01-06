World

Mahathir Mohamad in hospital after fall

By News Desk

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s 100-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a fall at his residence, his aide told.

Mahathir has suffered health problems in recent years and was previously hospitalised for fatigue after a picnic celebration for his centenary in July.

His aide said on Tuesday that Mahathir was taken to the National Heart Institute for “observation” after falling at home.

“He’s conscious. I don’t know whether he’ll be admitted or not for now. That’s still too early to say,” Sufi Yusoff told.

“He fell transiting from one part of the balcony to the living room,” Sufi said, declining to elaborate on Mahathir’s condition.

The former premier has previously undergone bypass surgeries for heart problems.

He was prime minister from 1981 until 2003, and again from 2018 to 2020. He reached the age of 94 during his second stint, and was the world’s oldest elected leader at the time.

