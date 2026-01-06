Election tribunal rejects Jhagra’s plea, upholds PML-N’s Jalal Khan’s Win in PK-79

PESHAWAR: An election tribunal in Peshawar, headed by Justice (retd) Lal Jan Khatak, on Monday dismissed the election petition filed by Taimur Saleem Jhagra, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate for PK-79 (Peshawar-8), and upheld the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Jalal Khan in the provincial assembly elections.

The tribunal concluded hearings in the case and rejected Jhagra’s plea, which challenged the election results. Barrister Yaseen Raza appeared on behalf of Jalal Khan.

In his petition, Jhagra had contended that, as per Form-45, he had secured a decisive majority, but Jalal Khan was declared the winner on the basis of Form-47 despite allegedly receiving fewer votes. His counsel argued that the election process was marred by massive rigging and manipulation of results, claiming that evidence supporting these allegations was available in the official record.

Jhagra further told the tribunal that judicial files clearly showed his lead under Form-45, but the final notification was issued in favour of Jalal Khan. He said that his request to the Returning Officer for rectification was turned down, leaving him with no option but to approach the tribunal. He sought the nullification of Khan’s victory and a declaration in his own favour.

Opposing the petition, Jalal Khan’s counsel argued that Jhagra had failed to meet several mandatory legal requirements and committed multiple errors in filing the election petition, rendering it defective. He maintained that election laws require petitioners to place complete and accurate facts on record.

The defence further pointed out discrepancies in Jhagra’s affidavit, noting that he had incorrectly mentioned his father’s name as Muhammad Ibrahim Khan instead of Muhammad Saleem Khan. The counsel argued that other legal shortcomings also existed and that the petition was liable to be dismissed on technical grounds alone.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the tribunal dismissed Jhagra’s election petition and formally upheld Jalal Khan’s election as MPA from PK-79.