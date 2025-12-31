Small businesses growth strengthens urban economy, improves workers lives: CM Maryam

Punjab pumps Rs70b into small businesses under CM Maryam Nawaz’s Asan Business Finance scheme

Rs16.31b disbursed in phase-I, with women entrepreneurs get Rs1.82b

Sector-wise support: Rs40.3b agriculture, Rs33.8b trade and Rs6.3b manufacturing

Asan Business Card issued to 104,131 beneficiaries, with Rs44bn loans in phase-I and Rs90b in phase-II

LAHORE: The Punjab government has injected a major boost into entrepreneurship and small businesses by disbursing Rs70 billion in interest-free loans under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s Asan Business Finance and Asan Business Card Schemes during the first six months of their launch, benefiting over 108,000 businesses and creating substantial self-employment opportunities across the province.

According to official figures, a total of 108,371 businesses have been facilitated through the schemes, reflecting the economic vision of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif aimed at strengthening small and medium enterprises and promoting inclusive growth.

In Phase-I, 4,238 applicants received interest-free loans amounting to Rs16.31 billion, while 203 women entrepreneurs were provided loans worth Rs1.82 billion to support female-led businesses. Sector-wise, disbursements include Rs40.3 billion to agriculture, Rs33.8 billion to trade, Rs4.27 billion to transport, and Rs6.3 billion to manufacturing and other sectors.

Under the Asan Business Card Scheme, 104,131 cards have been issued so far, providing Rs44 billion in loan cards, enabling small shopkeepers, vendors, and home-based workers to access easy financing.

Phase-II of the Asan Business Finance Scheme is set to begin soon, with Rs90 billion in interest-free loans to be provided. On the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, four special schemes have also been launched to enhance ease of doing business and regional development, including dedicated programmes for North, Central, and South Punjab.

To promote exports, the government has additionally introduced Asan Business and Export Finance for SMEs, offering interest-free loans of up to Rs50 million.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the schemes have directly benefited small shopkeepers, vendors, and home industries, creating new livelihood opportunities. She described Asan Business Finance and Asan Business Card as integral to the economic vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, adding that the growth of small businesses strengthens the urban economy and improves the lives of workers.

She emphasized that Punjab possesses immense business potential, which the government is committed to fully utilising through sustained support for entrepreneurship and economic activity.