Video wrongly identifies woman as Faiz Hameed’s wife

ISLAMABAD: A video circulating on social media after the sentencing of former intelligence chief Faiz Hameed falsely claims that the woman shown is his wife accusing authorities of forcing him to record a statement against former prime minister Imran Khan. The claim has been confirmed as false.

The video first appeared on TikTok on December 13, accompanied by a voiceover alleging that Hameed’s wife had held a press conference in Quetta following his conviction. Text overlaid on the clip stated that Hameed was under pressure to testify against Imran Khan. The post quickly gained traction, amassing hundreds of thousands of views along with thousands of shares and likes. Similar versions of the claim later surfaced on Facebook and YouTube.

Fact-checking revealed that the woman in the video is not related to Hameed in any way. She has been identified as Faiza Shakil, who previously held a press conference in August that was later misrepresented online. Footage from that earlier event was reused to falsely portray her as Hameed’s spouse.

On December 13, Shakil addressed the misinformation directly during a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, where she clarified that her husband is Muhammad Asif Ahmed, an employee of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, and that they have been married for 22 years. She stated clearly that she has no connection to Hameed or to any military official.

Shakil said the false claims had caused serious distress to her family and described the viral posts as baseless and damaging. She later told Geo Fact Check that she had reported the matter to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

A review of Shakil’s August 26 press conference showed that she spoke only about her professional life, including her work at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University and the challenges she faced during her career. At no point did she mention Faiz Hameed.

The claim that the woman in the video is Faiz Hameed’s wife is false. She is Faiza Shakil, a Quetta-based activist with no connection to the former intelligence chief.