PM sends advice to appoint Justice Khalid Yousuf as permanent judge of AJK SC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has sent advice to President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry to appoint Justice Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry as a permanent judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
