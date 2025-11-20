IHC mulls consolidating PECA cases against PTI’s Shandana Gulzar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has referred a Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) case filed against PTI leader Shandana Gulzar to the chief justice, recommending that it be consolidated with a previously pending case against her under the same law.

The latest case concerns a doctored image circulating online that falsely depicts Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shaking hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An earlier PECA case, lodged last year, accuses Shandana of making anti-state statements — a matter already under challenge before the IHC.

The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered the case, alleging that Shandana was involved in anti-state activities and had shared fabricated material on social media. According to the FIR, she spread false and misleading information online, prompting the agency to initiate a formal investigation.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard Shandana’s petition seeking the dismissal of the case. Appearing with her lawyer, Moazam Butt, she informed the court that she had secured protective bail from the Peshawar High Court. When questioned about her participation in the investigation, her lawyer said the bail had been extended following the Islamabad bomb blast.

The court was told that a similar case is already pending before Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro. Justice Tahir observed that the two cases could either be heard separately or merged for joint proceedings, leaving the choice to the court’s discretion. Shandana’s counsel expressed confidence in whatever decision the court deemed appropriate.

The IHC has now forwarded the request for consolidation to the chief justice, who will decide how the cases should proceed.