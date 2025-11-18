Opinion

Thar’s lost sons

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

It is horrifying that on 8 November 2025, three teenage boys, Dhanji Kohli (16), Jeeram Kohli (15) and Gotam Kohli (16) from the Hindu community in Dano Dhandal, Tharparkar District, Sindh, were found hanging from a tree. These young lives were abruptly ended, leaving families shattered and an entire community in grief. The bodies were shifted to Taluka Hospital, Nangarparkar, where post-mortem reports showed no signs of external assault; minor bleeding was attributed to insects.

DSP Lutaf Ali Laghari, appointed by SSP Tharparkar, is investigating, yet transparency and accountability remain severely lacking.

This is not just a personal tragedy; it is a damning indictment of systemic failure. Minority Hindu youth in Tharparkar face extreme poverty, drought, chronic debt, social marginalization and a complete absence of mental-health support. The Hindu community, historically landless and vulnerable, is left to survive under conditions that rob young people of hope.

How many more lives must be lost before authorities acknowledge the crisis? How long will the government allow minority youth to drown in neglect, deprivation and despair while claiming interfaith harmony exists? The lack of mental health services, educational opportunities and economic security directly contributes to such horrors.

Immediate action is needed: a transparent investigation, rigorous enforcement against exploitation, accessible mental health support, educational and vocational programmes and protection for vulnerable families. The deaths of Dhanji, Jeeram and Gotam demand justice, not silence.

Their tragedy should be a wake-up call for the state, civil society and media to prevent further loss of life. The anger, grief and fear felt by the Hindu community must not be ignored. It is time for decisive, urgent and accountable action.

VINODE KUMAR

KARACHI

Previous article
Sweet danger
Next article
AJK gets a new PM
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Pixels, Propaganda, and Provocation

In today’s Pakistan, a pixel is no longer just a dot on a screen; it is a weapon, a witness, and a whisper in...

Women empowerment initiatives in Pakistan

A state governed by superstition

AJK gets a new PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.