Thar’s lost sons

It is horrifying that on 8 November 2025, three teenage boys, Dhanji Kohli (16), Jeeram Kohli (15) and Gotam Kohli (16) from the Hindu community in Dano Dhandal, Tharparkar District, Sindh, were found hanging from a tree. These young lives were abruptly ended, leaving families shattered and an entire community in grief. The bodies were shifted to Taluka Hospital, Nangarparkar, where post-mortem reports showed no signs of external assault; minor bleeding was attributed to insects.

DSP Lutaf Ali Laghari, appointed by SSP Tharparkar, is investigating, yet transparency and accountability remain severely lacking.

This is not just a personal tragedy; it is a damning indictment of systemic failure. Minority Hindu youth in Tharparkar face extreme poverty, drought, chronic debt, social marginalization and a complete absence of mental-health support. The Hindu community, historically landless and vulnerable, is left to survive under conditions that rob young people of hope.

How many more lives must be lost before authorities acknowledge the crisis? How long will the government allow minority youth to drown in neglect, deprivation and despair while claiming interfaith harmony exists? The lack of mental health services, educational opportunities and economic security directly contributes to such horrors.

Immediate action is needed: a transparent investigation, rigorous enforcement against exploitation, accessible mental health support, educational and vocational programmes and protection for vulnerable families. The deaths of Dhanji, Jeeram and Gotam demand justice, not silence.

Their tragedy should be a wake-up call for the state, civil society and media to prevent further loss of life. The anger, grief and fear felt by the Hindu community must not be ignored. It is time for decisive, urgent and accountable action.

VINODE KUMAR

KARACHI