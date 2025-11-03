Faisal Kapadia reveals shocking family link to Bollywood’s Dimple Kapadia

KARACHI: Pakistani singer Faisal Kapadia has dropped a bombshell in a recent podcast appearance, revealing that Bollywood legend Dimple Kapadia is his niece.

Speaking on City 1016 ARN, Faisal shared a heartwarming family connection, explaining that Dimple’s father, Chunibhai Kapadia, was his cousin. He recalled how, back in 1984, Chunibhai had promised to take him to Bollywood after hearing him sing at a wedding in Karachi. Sadly, Chunibhai passed away before the dream could come true, but Faisal later made his own way into the entertainment world.

Faisal’s journey to success in the music industry, particularly with the iconic band Strings, has made him a household name, but this new revelation has left fans shocked and intrigued by the hidden family ties between Pakistan and Bollywood.