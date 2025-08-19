Principal’s quick action saves 900 students in Swat flood

SWAT: In a heroic act of swift decision-making, Principal Saeed Ahmad’s timely order saved nearly 900 students when floods hit the school in Pakistan’s Swat Valley on Friday. Ahmad, sensing the imminent danger as torrential rains swelled the nearby stream, ordered an immediate evacuation of the school at 9 am. Within 15 minutes, students and teachers had evacuated the premises. Moments later, floodwaters surged into the school, destroying half of the building, its boundary walls, and the playground.

The school had around 900 students enrolled on August 15 when the flood struck. Local councilor Sarwar Khan credited the principal’s quick thinking for saving the lives of hundreds. “This timely action saved 900 lives,” Khan stated.

The floods, which have devastated several districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have claimed over 350 lives in the past three days. The school, which had also suffered damage in the 1995 floods, remains a reminder of Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate-related disasters. Principal Ahmad recalled that in 1995, the building was destroyed during the floods, but since it was during summer vacation, there were no casualties.

This incident underscores Pakistan’s ongoing challenges with climate change, as the country remains highly susceptible to devastating weather events.