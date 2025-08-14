NA passes acid, fire attack prevention bill

The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday passed the Acid and Fire Attack Prevention Bill 2024, which prescribes severe penalties, including the death penalty or up to seven years in prison for perpetrators. Police officers found guilty of mishandling investigations could face up to two years in jail or a fine.

Moved by PPP lawmaker Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, the bill aims to prevent acid and burn attacks, ensure swift justice, and provide rehabilitation for victims. It mandates that relevant courts conclude such cases within 60 days. Key provisions include free medical treatment for victims in government hospitals, the establishment of rehabilitation centres, and the provision of free legal aid.

The bill also proposes the creation of an acid and burn crime monitoring board with at least 33% female representation. Additionally, it outlines special protection measures for victims and witnesses, as well as financial support for the children and dependents of victims until they become self-sufficient.

Opposition walkout over Imran’s prison meetings

Earlier in the day, a walkout by opposition lawmakers disrupted the session over the denial of meetings between imprisoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan and five MNAs who were waiting outside Adiala Jail. PTI’s Asad Qaiser argued that the move was a breach of members’ privilege.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urged both sides to engage in dialogue and offered to serve as a mediator. He proposed a negotiating team from the government, including Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Talal Chaudhry, and Syed Naveed Qamar, while asking the opposition to appoint its representatives. Tarar assured that the issue was procedural and could be resolved through discussion, but PTI’s Malik Amir Dogar said the matter needed further consultation with the party.

Despite repeated appeals from the Speaker, opposition lawmakers walked out as a symbolic protest. They later returned to the chamber and pointed out that the quorum was complete.

Five bills passed, one sent back

During the session, the House passed five bills, including the Lawyers and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill 2025, the National Institute of Health (Reorganisation) Amendment Bill 2025, the Acid and Fire Attack Prevention Bill 2024, the Allocation of Reserved University Seats Bill 2024, and the Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Journalists’ Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025 was initially passed but was later withdrawn and sent back to the standing committee for further review following an intervention by Law Minister Tarar.

The session was adjourned until 11 am on Wednesday.