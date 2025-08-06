Family, leaders barred from meeting Imran as PTI marks 2nd year of incarceration

PTI claims its lawmakers, over 300 workers arrested, especially in Lahore, massive rallies across Punjab

Achakzai, Salman Akram Raja, Latif Khosa and Shandana Gulzar along with Aleema Khan stopped from moving towards Adiala Jail

Protest rallies also taken out in KP, Sindh and Balochistan with party claims huge public participation

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Several senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and family members of party founder Imran Khan were stopped by police during protests outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday, as political tensions heightened following the disqualification of nine PTI lawmakers by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Ali Muhammad Khan and other PTI parliamentarians were turned away at the Cabinet Gate, while Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Salman Akram Raja, Latif Khosa and Shandana Gulzar Khan were held up for over half an hour at a checkpoint near a private housing society, barring their approach to Adiala jail.

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, speaking to reporters at Chakri Interchange, criticised the government over police presence and vowed to remain at the site until a meeting with Imran is allowed.

She alleged that Imran’s children were denied visas despite having applied. “PTI has the support of 80% of the people,” she claimed, adding that their rule of law campaign would continue.

Marking Kashmir Exploitation Day, Aleema likened the situation in Pakistan to that in Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Another sister, Noreen Niazi, alleged police harassment of PTI supporters, including arrests of elderly citizens.

PTI supporters take to streets to mark 2nd year of leader’s imprisonment

The PTI on Tuesday claimed arrests of a party leader and “several” workers as they took to the streets to officially kick off a nationwide movement for the release of ex-premier Imran Khan, who has been in jail for two years now.

Imran, imprisoned since Aug 5, 2023 in a case related to state gifts, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in a £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials in alleged terrorism cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots.

Imran had issued a nationwide protest call to mark the second year of his incarceration. According to PTI leader Asad Qaiser, August 5 is the inception of the protest, but it should not be considered a “final call”.

“An elder like Rehana Dar is being dragged by the shameless Punjab Police, a disgraceful sight,” the PTI said on its official X account.

It shared a video showing Dar, who contested the 2024 general elections in Sialkot against PML-N’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, being dragged into a police van by personnel with riot gear.

The PTI said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar “have sunk to a new low with this act” and “abandoned all sense of shame and decency.”

In another post on X, the PTI’s Bahawalpur account claimed “several” of its workers who had gathered in Balochistan’s Kohlu district for a protest were arrested.

The PTI’s Multan chapter alleged that its Lahore rally was “attacked by police,” with multiple vehicles participating in facing damage. Visuals shared by it showed the back window of a car shattered with a hole in it.

Meanwhile, at least six MPAs, including Deputy Opposition Leader Moin Qureshi, Farukh Javed Moon, Col (r) Shoaib, Nadeem Sadiq Dogar, Khawaja Salahuddin, Aminullah Khan, and Iqbal Khattak were arrested by the police in Lahore.

The party claimed the authorities had detained over 300 workers in Lahore and were conducting raids at the homes of party leaders.

PTI Punjab wing criticised ongoing state actions against party members on X, saying fear of even elderly supporters shows how deeply Imran remains rooted in the public’s hearts.

Nationwide mobilisation

On the directive of PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a rally was held in Lahore, demanding the release of Imran.

The rally was led by Elahi’s sister, Begum Sameera Elahi, along with Begum Kousar Muhammad Khan Bhatti from Mandi Bahauddin and Liaquat Ali Bhatti, President of PTI’s Kisan Wing in the district.

Supporters carried placards and banners featuring images of Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi, while chants were raised in support of Imran Khan, Kashmir, and Pervaiz Elahi.

PTI workers in several areas began mobilising, demanding Imran’s release.

In Lahore, a large crowd rallied under the leadership of PTI figure Shaukat Basra, marching through key city roads with party flags and chanting pro-Imran slogans.

In Okara, PTI leader Mehr Abdul Sattar led a motorcycle rally, where participants raised the slogan, “Release our Khan.” Convoys were seen moving towards a central point as part of the mobilisation effort.

The PTI Insaf Youth Wing also launched its convoy from District Mohmand.

In Sheikhupura, a protest movement was initiated by Punjab Assembly MPA Waqas Mehmood Maan, who also serves as the senior vice president of the party’s Kisan Wing in Punjab.

A significant number of farmers joined the protest, demanding the release of the incarcerated former prime minister.

In Jhang, PTI workers held a protest demanding Imran’s release.

Meanwhile, former PTI member of the National Assembly Aliya Hamza Malik claimed on X that police had attacked her vehicle as she attempted to participate in the peaceful demonstration.

According to the statement, the incident occurred while the party’s Punjab chief organiser, Malik was in the car. PTI’s Punjab wing further said that authorities were not allowing peaceful protests to proceed.

Former PTI MPA Maj (R) Latasob Satti posted on X that police attacked MPA Nasir Cheema’s car, smashing its windows.

Former deputy speaker in the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri wrote on X that overnight raids were carried out in the homes of PTI leaders and workers in Lahore and individuals in civil dress were seen breaking CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar issued a statement saying, “Don’t abuse the force (police)—those in uniform stay awake at night for your safety.”

Asad Umar wrote on X that two years on, the public still rejects the anti-Imran narrative, viewing his imprisonment as politically motivated.

He urged national leaders to engage with PTI for a constitutional solution, calling it the only way to end the crisis.

Ali Muhammad Khan wrote on X that August 5 marks two years of what he called the unjust imprisonment of former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said the country’s problems cannot be solved by jailing political opponents but through political dialogue and demanded the immediate release of Khan and other “innocent political prisoners.”

“Power show”

PTI workers and supporters have been preparing to join the protest from various constituencies across Lahore.

According to PTI Lahore President Imtiaz Shaikh, the party will hold strong demonstrations in multiple areas of Lahore, and an attempt will be made to stage a central power show at one location. However, given the situation, an alternative plan has also been prepared.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The rally began at 4pm from Hayatabad Toll Plaza, led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

A container has been readied for the event as party workers prepare to demonstrate in support of Khan and demand his release.

A convoy from Tehsil Tall is currently heading towards Hangu.

In Balochistan

National highway blocked in Balochistan – Under the leadership of PTI leader Ahsan Ayaz Khetran, the highway connecting Balochistan and Punjab has been closed, causing long queues of traffic.

Qasim Khan Suri wrote on X that the government has illegally arrested several PTI office-bearers and workers in Quetta, Naseerabad, Sibi, and Loralai divisions. We strongly condemn these arrests.

Security measures

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, police have put in place extensive security measures, with over 4,000 officers deployed across the city, said the City Police Officer (CPO).

Special arrangements have also been made around Adiala Jail, including the deployment of Riot Management Force units to strengthen control in sensitive areas.

Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi, and authorities have vowed to ensure its full enforcement.

According to a notification issued by Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, public gatherings and political rallies are banned in the garrison city, whose Adiala Jail is the place where the PTI founder Imran Khan has been detained for around 2 years.

Under Section 144, pillion riding on motorcycles and display of weapons are prohibited, while loudspeakers cannot be used during this period.

To prevent any law and order situation near Adiala Jail, a red alert has been issued, and Adiala Road will be completely sealed with containers.

According to the official notification, the Punjab Rangers will be deployed around the jail and the rangers will conduct joint patrols with Rawalpindi Police.

Anti-riot police equipped with tear gas and batons will also be stationed at all barricades.

According to the CPO, law enforcement is monitoring the situation through Safe City cameras and other surveillance tools.

Any violation of the law will prompt immediate action, he said, adding that no individual or group will be allowed to disturb public life.

Police pickets and patrolling teams have been activated citywide as part of efforts to maintain law and order. The CPO reiterated that the rule of law and public peace will be upheld at all costs.