High-speed internet for capital schools as part of digital education push

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is set to provide high-speed internet and fibre-optic connectivity to 532 schools in Islamabad. This initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to prioritize early education in artificial intelligence (AI), computer science, and emerging technologies, reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision for a “Digital Nation Pakistan.”

An official from the Ministry stated that the government is committed to improving the quality of education, with a focus on making school and college graduates more employable. In line with this, a high-level committee has been established to review the existing IT curriculum and ensure it aligns with job-oriented skills.

Though education is a provincial matter, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Ministry of Education, and the National Curriculum Council are collaborating to enhance the national syllabus. As part of these reforms, the AI and IT curricula for students from grades 6 to 12 are being updated.

Additionally, over 100 model schools and colleges have already been equipped with smart classrooms, labs, and digital screens. The government also plans to extend digital education to remote areas through EdTech and hybrid learning models.