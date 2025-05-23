NATIONAL

Sindh to form AI task force for unified innovation efforts

By News Desk

KARACHI: Artificial Intelligence experts from Karachi, alongside professionals in science, technology, health, and education, have agreed to collaborate more closely. At a recent meeting held in Karachi, specialists from public and private sectors discussed consolidating ongoing AI initiatives across Sindh and Pakistan.

The experts reached a consensus on establishing a provincial-level AI task force comprising government and private sector representatives. This group will work to promote integrated and innovative developments in AI within Sindh.

Participants reviewed current AI research in academia and industry and emphasized sharing expertise to strengthen the sector. Attendees included Proxima CEO Adnan Zaidi, Dr Khalid Khan from PAF-KIET, Ayaz Ahmed and Raza Abbas of Security AI, and FAST representatives Sofia Hussain Ehtesham and Mohsin Kareem, among others.

