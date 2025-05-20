King Charles Shares Personal Message Following Major Cancer News

King Charles III has privately reached out to former US President Joe Biden after Biden’s recent diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer. The 76-year-old monarch, who is also undergoing treatment for his own undisclosed cancer, extended his best wishes to Biden as he faces this health challenge.

The news comes shortly after Biden, 82, publicly addressed his diagnosis for the first time. Sharing a photo alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and their family cat, Biden wrote: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Biden’s diagnosis was confirmed last Friday, with tests revealing the cancer has spread to his bones. An official statement from his office detailed: “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.” The statement added that Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his medical team.

King Charles met with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle in 2023 – Photo: Getty Images

This gesture from King Charles follows Biden’s own concern when Charles was diagnosed earlier in 2024. Biden expressed his sympathy, saying at the time, “I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis. I’ll be talking to him, God willing.” He also tweeted about the courage required to navigate a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The relationship between King Charles and Joe Biden is noted to be warm and respectful. Charles hosted Biden for tea and talks at Windsor Castle in July 2023, with a palace spokesman describing the interactions as “extremely cordial.” Biden also attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022, and the two leaders met during the 2021 COP26 summit in Glasgow. Biden served as US President from 2021 to 2025.

This exchange of support highlights the personal bonds shared between the two leaders during challenging times.