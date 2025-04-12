Imran Ismail calls for PTI-establishment dialogue, urges lowering political temperatures

KARACHI: Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has emphasized the need for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to lower political tensions and initiate dialogue with the establishment, stating that such efforts should be appreciated as steps toward national stability.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Ismail said, “PTI needs to reduce the political temperature and engage with the establishment. If the party makes such an effort, it should be recognized as a move for the betterment of the country and to restore political stability.”

He criticized the current government, labeling it as one formed through “Form 47” a reference to alleged electoral manipulation. “This government was not even winning 17 seats. They are afraid of PTI engaging in talks because they fear the consequences for themselves,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of meaningful engagement, Ismail called on seasoned PTI leaders like Asad Qaiser and Azam Swati to step forward for dialogue.

“If I were still in PTI, I would have ensured things did not escalate to this level. PTI’s struggle is political — it was never meant to clash with the state,” he asserted. He further emphasized that he and other founding members of the party still feel a sense of responsibility. “Even if PTI doesn’t consider us part of the party anymore, we will still try to contribute positively,” Ismail stated.

In response, Minister of State for Sports Das Kohistani countered Ismail’s remarks, criticizing PTI’s leadership. He particularly targeted Azam Swati, accusing him of hypocrisy.

“This is the same Azam Swati who once hurled baseless allegations against the establishment and staged dramatic scenes. Now, he’s seeking talks,” Kohistani said.

He reiterated that the government’s primary focus remains on the economic development of Pakistan. Commenting on Imran Khan’s legal troubles, Kohistani said, “Imran Khan has been convicted and must prove his innocence in court. There is no personal vendetta — the law will take its course.”

Regarding PTI’s recent protests and international lobbying, Kohistani maintained that such efforts are meant to pressure the establishment, which he insisted is neutral.

“The establishment has clarified that it does not involve itself in political affairs and acts within constitutional bounds,” he concluded.