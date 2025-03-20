‘Tehreek-e-Fasad’s white paper’ a baseless document merely to deceive public: Azma

CM Maryam performance speaks for her meticulous leadership prowess: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Thursday declared that the “Tehreek-e-Fasad’s” so-called “White Paper” holds no credibility and is merely an attempt to mislead the public with false allegations.

“If leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Ahmed Khan Bhachar is so keen on debating with Punjab’s Chief Minister, he should first sit for debate with me”, the provincial information minister said while addressing a presser in DGPR office here on Thursday.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that the Chief Minister’s work is evident, as per a recent survey, 70% of people are satisfied with Maryam Nawaz’s performance. She also said that people in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wish for a Chief Minister like Maryam Nawaz.

She highlighted that Punjab’s healthcare system has improved significantly, with medicines now being delivered to people’s doorsteps. She further said that the previous Buzdar-led government for depriving cancer patients of essential medicines. She remarked that critics are blind to the on-ground developments, as four floors of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital have already been completed, while PTI only engaged in corruption under the pretence of improving healthcare.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Thursday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s performance was so impressive that now the people living in other provinces of the country wanted her to be their chief minister.

Lashing out at Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, she said the man who did not know the facts was the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly.

Azma further said that journalists were dodged by promising them plots in the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA). “Not a single penny will be demanded from any journalist for a plot in the Journalists Society Phase-II,” she assured.

She claimed that the Health Card and Kissan Card projects were initiated by the PML-N government. “On the other hand, all projects, which the PTI government had announced, were for the media consumption.”

Referring to Bachar’s statement, the minister said he had said that smog towers had been installed in Lahore during the PTI government. “But there is no such thing as a smog tower,” she said, adding, “Students were only befooled in the name of PTI’s ‘Honehar Scholarship Programme.”

PTI, she went on to say, only gave petrol bombs to children due to which they ended up in jail.

“Yes, there was a mention of air ambulances and electronic buses during the PTI government, but it was restricted only to papers,” Azma said, adding, “A total of 600 homes were built under the PTI’s ‘Naya Pakistan’ project. But no one lived in them. Now they have turned into ruins.”

The minister said jokingly that she would take Bhachar to an eye specialist so that he could see developing Punjab.