Restoration of lost glory of historic heritage is national duty: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Historic Old Lahore is very beautiful and it is need of the hour restore it to its grandeur and glory, said PML-N and Patron-in-Chief of the Steering Committee of Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif along with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was chairing a special meeting on the restoration and preservation of heritage of Lahore.

“Deteriorating the original and ancient condition of cities is not an appropriate behavior,” the PML-N President emphasized, noting that Europe has preserved its old palaces and buildings in their original form despite the lapse of centuries.

He said that destruction of national heritage is tantamount to backwardness. “People across Pakistan will be pleased to see the ancient and historical status of Lahore once its restoration is completed,” he added.

The Patron-in-Chief of the Steering Committee of LAHR said, “Before the establishment of Pakistan, Lahore was considered to be the cultural center of the Indo-Pak region.” He lamented that now no one likes to go to historical markets due to encroachments. He added, “We are working on the restoration of ancient Lahore, the city will look good in a few years.” He sought a comprehensive plan for the restoration of Lahore’s heritage, and directed the authorities concerned to provide alternative space for businesses and pay compensation to the victims of the encroachments.

Speaking at the meeting, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz also agreed to identify and remove encroachments from historical places of Lahore. “We will not allow cities to be spoiled by encroachments,” she warned, adding that restoration historic buildings was not enough, rather it is also necessary to maintain them.

“Historical gates of Lahore will be restored in their ancient form”, she vowed.

She was briefed by the authorities concerned that at least 115 buildings in Lahore are considered historical heritage. She was apprised that out of 75 ancient colonial-era buildings, work is underway on 48 buildings. “Plaques will be installed on the residences of Saadat Manto, Shorush Kashmiri and other literary figures on the Mall Road,” it was informed.

The Punjab CM was briefed that Lahore has been divided into six zones for the restoration of its heritage areas.” She agreed to a proposal to start work simultaneously for the restoration of all zones and heritage areas. She was also informed that underground shifting of electricity wires for the beautification of Mall Road is in full swing.”

The CM was briefed further, “Five locations in the city have been identified for underground parking.” She reviewed the suggestions and recommendations to restore original appearance of the Blue Dome, Circular Road, gardens and other places to their original condition.

Maryam Nawaz expressed her anger over encroachments around the Circular Road and historical gates. She directed the relevant authorities to remove obstacles to clear the landscape of Bhatti and other historical gates. She agreed to a proposal to restore Imperial Fort, tombs of Jahangir and Noor Jahan, Shalamar Bagh, Kamran’s Bara Dari and other places, besides considering a proposal to build a pedestrian walkway from Shah Alam Market to Bhatti Gate.