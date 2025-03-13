Entertainment

Royal Divorce Shocks as High-Profile Couple Splits After Four Years

By Web Desk

Antalya Nall-Cain, daughter of Lord Brocket, is set to divorce Prince Frederick Alexander von Preussen after four years of marriage. The couple, who wed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, confirmed their separation to MailOnline.

Their wedding took place at St John’s Church in Lemsford, Hertfordshire, where Antalya wore a tiered lace gown and a Brocket family heirloom tiara. Prince Frederick, the son of HRH Prince Andrew of Prussia, donned a traditional morning suit with a blue tie. Guests at the ceremony adhered to pandemic restrictions, wearing face masks.

Antalya Nall-Cain and her father Lord Charles Brocket – Photo: Getty Images

According to sources, Antalya initiated the split, feeling “profoundly unhappy” in the marriage. The decision comes just months before their fifth wedding anniversary.

Antalya’s father, Charles Nall-Cain, inherited Brocket Hall at age 15 but lost control of the estate while serving a prison sentence for insurance fraud in the late 1990s.

Antalya Nall-Cain and her father Lord Charles Brocket – Photo: Getty Images

The couple’s pandemic-era wedding drew comparisons to Princess Beatrice, who also married in 2020 under strict COVID-19 measures. Beatrice’s socially distanced Windsor ceremony included a vintage gown borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II and the historic Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara.

