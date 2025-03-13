Royal Divorce Shocks as High-Profile Couple Splits After Four Years

Antalya Nall-Cain, daughter of Lord Brocket, is set to divorce Prince Frederick Alexander von Preussen after four years of marriage. The couple, who wed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, confirmed their separation to MailOnline.

Their wedding took place at St John’s Church in Lemsford, Hertfordshire, where Antalya wore a tiered lace gown and a Brocket family heirloom tiara. Prince Frederick, the son of HRH Prince Andrew of Prussia, donned a traditional morning suit with a blue tie. Guests at the ceremony adhered to pandemic restrictions, wearing face masks.

According to sources, Antalya initiated the split, feeling “profoundly unhappy” in the marriage. The decision comes just months before their fifth wedding anniversary.

Antalya’s father, Charles Nall-Cain, inherited Brocket Hall at age 15 but lost control of the estate while serving a prison sentence for insurance fraud in the late 1990s.

The couple’s pandemic-era wedding drew comparisons to Princess Beatrice, who also married in 2020 under strict COVID-19 measures. Beatrice’s socially distanced Windsor ceremony included a vintage gown borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II and the historic Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara.