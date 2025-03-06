Kate Hudson Puts Wedding Plans on Hold for This Surprising Reason

Kate Hudson is in no rush to tie the knot with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, despite being engaged for over three years.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star admitted she enjoys the “concept of freedom” and isn’t eager to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

Marriage Isn’t a Priority for Hudson

“The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom … I like the concept of freedom,” the 45-year-old actress told Barrymore, hinting at why she’s been hesitant to finalize wedding plans.

Hudson also revealed she’s perfectly happy being “engaged forever,” citing her unconventional upbringing as a major influence.

“I was raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who never signed the contract—and they’ve been ‘engaged’ since I was 7,” she explained.

Wedding Planning Feels Like a Hassle

Unlike many brides who dream of a big wedding, Hudson admitted that the process feels more like an obligation than an exciting milestone.

“I just don’t have the same kind of, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to get married … and I can’t wait for the party!’ It’s the opposite,” she confessed.

“I’m like, ‘OK, I have to plan it, and then it’s going to cost so much money,’ and it’s just a lot,” she added.

A Love That Doesn’t Need a Certificate

Hudson and Fujikawa, 37, got engaged in 2021 after dating for five years. The couple shares a daughter, Rani Rose, born in 2018.

Though she’s in no rush to make things official, Hudson has previously said she and Fujikawa are deeply committed to each other.

For now, it seems the actress is content following in the footsteps of her famous parents—prioritizing love over paperwork.