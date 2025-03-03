Who Is Jazz Charton, Oscar Winner Kieran Culkin’s Wife

While Kieran Culkin plays a member of a dysfunctional family in Succession, his real-life relationship with wife Jazz Charton is filled with love, humor, and unwavering support.

The couple, who have been together for over a decade, frequently share playful moments in public and on social media. Their strong bond, evident on every red carpet they walk, has grown even deeper as they built their family together.

Who Is Jazz Charton?

Charton is originally from London and was raised by her mother, Corinne “Coco” Charton, a model and artist. She moved to New York City in 2010 for a short-term work opportunity but ended up making the U.S. her permanent home.

In a 2021 Instagram post, she reflected on the life-changing decision, writing, “11 years ago today I left London for NYC for what was supposed to be a 3-month trip… 2 babies deep now, so I guess I’m staying.”

While Charton generally keeps a low profile, her sharp wit and love for her husband often shine through in her social media posts. She has supported Culkin’s rise in Hollywood while managing their growing family.

How Kieran And Jazz Met And Fell In Love

Culkin and Charton met in a New York bar in 2012, in what the actor describes as a casual yet memorable encounter. Recalling the moment in an interview, he said, “I’m Kieran. You have an English accent. What’s your name?” When she replied, “Jazz,” he teasingly responded, “J-A-Z-Z, like the music? Well, that’s f****** stupid.”

Despite the unconventional start, the two hit it off instantly. Culkin later admitted he was drawn to her from the start, calling her “the most beautiful girl” in the room. She had arrived with another man, but when he stepped away, Culkin asked her if they were together. When she said no, he responded, “Can I be your boyfriend?”

The couple started dating soon after and wasted no time in taking the next step. In 2013, during a road trip across the U.S., they spontaneously got married in Iowa. Reflecting on their wedding years later, Charton shared on Instagram, “Seven years ago, we fell in love with Iowa… We said ‘I do’ in the rain with three strangers.”

Building A Family: Parenthood And Playful Challenges

Although Culkin once expressed skepticism about having children, his perspective changed over time. The couple welcomed their first child, Kinsey Sioux, in 2019, and their second, Wilder Wolf, in 2021.

Culkin has humorously admitted that choosing a name for their second child was no easy feat. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he revealed that they waited seven weeks before finalizing the name. “My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf,” he shared. “We found the name in the hospital, but instead of committing, we tortured ourselves for seven weeks debating other names.”

The couple navigated the early challenges of parenthood together, and Culkin credits their experiences at a local playground with helping them learn. “In the first six to eight months, we were just in a haze, wondering, ‘What the f*** are we doing?’” he joked in an interview. “Then we started going to a playground, met good parents, and suddenly, we could spot the bad ones easily.”

Public Declarations Of Love: From Social Media To Award Speeches

Culkin and Charton frequently express their love for each other in public, whether through playful jabs on Instagram or heartfelt red carpet moments.

At the 2024 Emmys, where Culkin won Best Actor in a Drama Series, he turned his acceptance speech into a lighthearted negotiation for another child. “And of course, my beautiful wife Jazz, thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids,” he said. “And Jazz, I want more.” Charton laughed in the audience, and Culkin added, “You said maybe if I win. I love you so much.”

At the 2025 Oscars, where he won Best Supporting Actor, he continued the joke, reminding Charton of a deal they had made: if he won an Oscar, they would try for a fourth child. “You remember that, honey, you do?” he asked, as she laughed and nodded in the crowd.

Charton has also showered Culkin with praise, particularly during his 2025 Golden Globe win. She posted a touching tribute on Instagram, writing, “I’m so proud of this wonderful manic man. What a dream to watch this all happen to one of the most hardworking but also somehow least ambitious people I’ve ever known.”

Looking Ahead: A Love That Keeps Growing

Culkin and Charton’s relationship continues to be one of Hollywood’s most charming love stories. Despite Culkin’s growing success, the couple remains grounded, prioritizing their family and finding joy in everyday moments.

Their journey—from an unexpected meeting at a bar to raising two children and sharing playful award show moments—has captivated fans. Whether or not they follow through on their “four kids” agreement, one thing is clear: their bond is as strong as ever.