Princess Kate Middleton’s New Hobby That Impresses Her Children Revealed

Princess Kate has embraced a surprising new hobby—foraging, and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are fascinated by her discoveries.

During a visit to Pontypridd, Wales, on Wednesday, Kate and Prince William toured the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland, where they learned about the area’s restoration following devastating floods in 2024. While speaking with young volunteers, the Princess of Wales revealed that she has been learning to forage near their Norfolk home and recently found a massive puffball mushroom, much to the amazement of her children.

“The children thought it was fascinating,” Kate shared, highlighting their curiosity about nature.

A Royal Love for the Outdoors

Foraging, the practice of collecting edible plants, nuts, fruits, and fungi from nature, aligns with Kate’s longstanding passion for the outdoors. Her father-in-law, King Charles III, also shares this interest and has been foraging for mushrooms for years. Notably, on the day Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Charles was returning from a foraging trip at his Birkhall estate in Scotland when he received the sad news.

Kate and William’s children have also developed a strong connection with nature, with William previously describing George as a “caged animal” indoors due to his love for the outdoors.

Nature and Recovery

Kate’s connection with nature became even more significant during her battle with cancer last year. She was seen enjoying woodland walks and playing on Norfolk beaches during her recovery. Earlier this month, after announcing she was in remission, Kensington Palace shared a striking image of Kate standing in a wintery forest—a photo taken by Prince Louis—to mark World Cancer Day.

Her caption reflected her resilience: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease.”

With foraging now part of her routine, Kate continues to find healing and joy in the outdoors, a passion she shares with her family.