Prince William Targets Meghan Markle With Key Decision

Prince William has been linked to a major move against Meghan Markle after former royal aide Jason Knauf publicly addressed allegations of her past bullying behavior. Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths suggested that William may have sanctioned Knauf’s interview with 60 Minutes Australia, where he subtly referenced past tensions with Prince Harry and Meghan.

Speaking to GB News, Griffiths speculated that the timing of Knauf’s remarks was strategic, possibly as part of a broader effort to maintain the monarchy’s standing in Australia. “For this to have come out now, it makes me think William must have given him permission,” she said.

She further hinted that William’s focus remains on his own reputation and the monarchy’s relationship with Commonwealth nations. “Maybe something is building because it’s really important for them to keep in with Australia. We want Australia to want to have a monarchy.”

While there has been no official comment from Kensington Palace, speculation continues over whether William’s tacit approval of the interview signals an ongoing rift between the Sussexes and the royal family.