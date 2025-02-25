Entertainment

Prince William Targets Meghan Markle With Key Decision

By Web Desk

Prince William has been linked to a major move against Meghan Markle after former royal aide Jason Knauf publicly addressed allegations of her past bullying behavior. Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths suggested that William may have sanctioned Knauf’s interview with 60 Minutes Australia, where he subtly referenced past tensions with Prince Harry and Meghan.

Speaking to GB News, Griffiths speculated that the timing of Knauf’s remarks was strategic, possibly as part of a broader effort to maintain the monarchy’s standing in Australia. “For this to have come out now, it makes me think William must have given him permission,” she said.

She further hinted that William’s focus remains on his own reputation and the monarchy’s relationship with Commonwealth nations. “Maybe something is building because it’s really important for them to keep in with Australia. We want Australia to want to have a monarchy.”

While there has been no official comment from Kensington Palace, speculation continues over whether William’s tacit approval of the interview signals an ongoing rift between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Previous article
Epaper_25-2-25 LHR
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

The US and Europe: Parting ways

Vice President J.D. Vance’s unwarranted, harsh, and undiplomatic remarks to European leaders deeply wounded the longstanding alliance between the U.S. and Europe. His speech...

Saving Karachi

Finding regional partners

Rights, not favors

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.