King Charles To Take Major Stand Against Prince Andrew For Larger Cause

A U.S. attorney has called on King Charles to publicly address Prince Andrew’s past connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, urging the monarch to take a firm stance for the sake of the Royal Family’s reputation. Attorney Gloria Allred made the appeal after newly surfaced court documents suggested Andrew’s ties with Epstein may have lasted longer than previously admitted.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, stating that he cut ties with Epstein in 2010. However, Allred warned that speculation surrounding the matter will persist unless the Royal Family directly addresses it. She told The Mirror, “This drip, drip, drip of information is like a water torture test,” adding that the controversy is unlikely to disappear without clear action.

Allred emphasized that King Charles, 75, should publicly express support for victims of sexual violence to reinforce the Royal Family’s values. “The King should come out and say, ‘We do care about victims. This is what we believe. We want to help them.’ Surely, that is the public image they would like to have,” she stated.