Kate Middleton Focused On Health Battles As Rift With Meghan Markle Continues

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton briefly set aside their differences after Kate’s cancer diagnosis, but their strained relationship remains unchanged, according to royal author Tom Quinn. He revealed that the news “really threw” Prince Harry and Meghan, prompting them to send formal messages of sympathy from California to Windsor.

Quinn told Fabulous that despite their ongoing feud, Meghan and Harry felt they could not completely ignore Kate’s health battle. “A very temporary truce saw kind, if formal, messages of sympathy,” he explained, adding that the communication was handled through private channels rather than direct calls.

However, the royal expert emphasized that the rift remains deep. “Beyond those formal messages, Kate and Meghan’s feud continues. It’s more about ice than fire,” he said. He added that “unforgivable things have been said and cannot be unsaid,” noting that once Kate entered remission, silence resumed between the two.