Prince Harry To Cause Major Diplomatic Problem For King Charles Amid US Visa Issue

Prince Harry’s ongoing visa controversy in the United States could pose a diplomatic challenge for King Charles, experts have warned. Royal commentator Richard Palmer, writing for iNews, suggested that if legal proceedings reveal discrepancies in Harry’s immigration records, it could become a significant embarrassment for the monarchy.

The issue has gained traction following statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made it clear he would not intervene if Prince Harry were deported for allegedly misrepresenting past drug use on his visa application. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, is currently pressing for the release of his immigration documents, arguing that public interest justifies transparency.

Palmer noted that if a judge reverses a previous ruling that kept Harry’s records sealed, and they confirm undisclosed drug use from his memoir Spare, it could escalate into a major political issue. The situation, while still hypothetical, could strain relations between King Charles and Trump, as well as complicate UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to maintain strong U.S.-UK ties.

With the possibility of a trade dispute looming, analysts suggest the controversy could overshadow diplomatic engagements, making Harry’s visa status not just a personal concern, but a matter of international significance.