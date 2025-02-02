Kübler-Ross, a Swiss-American psychiatrist, developed a theory to explain the stages of grief and death. However, the model can also be effectively applied to understand how people and institutions respond to significant changes.

For instance, Pakistan’s main opposition party appears to be trapped in this cycle, struggling to move forward, resulting in persistent chaos and disruption within the party as well as in national politics.

Following the ouster of its leader, the party has mirrored the Kübler-Ross cycle of grief. The first phase, denial, saw the party refusing to accept that its time in power had ended.

For a year, party members and their supporters clung to the belief that the no-confidence vote was not legitimate, and they blamed foreign interference, particularly from the United States.

The next phase, anger, erupted in the shape of May 9 riots and widespread protests across the country. In their frustration, the party and its supporters reacted with threats as well as violent outbursts. This anger lingered for months, prolonging the turmoil and continuing to fuel violence.

Now, the party appears to be entering the bargaining phase. It is now in talks with the government. While the nation remains sceptical about the outcome of these talks, the shift reflects that the party is moving forward in line with the Kübler-Ross model.

The next two stages, depression and acceptance, are expected to follow once the bargaining phase concludes. How long this party and the government remain in the bargaining phase will determine the pace of progress.

The nation eagerly awaits the initiation of the acceptance phase, hoping that it will lead to a resolution, and allow Pakistan to move beyond the political uncertainty.

AHSAN FAREED

MUZAFFARGARH