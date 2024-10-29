Matthew Perry never ‘believed’ people actually ‘liked him’ prior to his death

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, before his death, seemed to be unaware of the fact that he was loved by many.

In conversation with People, Perry’s step father, Keith Morrison revealed that the late actor truly never realized how much he was adored publicly.

Kieth stated: “There was a period where you’d pick up a tabloid and you’d see a picture of an overweight actor looking not great, walking along the street or going to a restaurant.”

“And he, I think, had [felt] that he failed”, added the step dad.

The Dateline host further opened that, “He didn’t understand that he was somebody who was loved – he would never have believed it.”

According to the 77-year-old Canadian broadcast journalist, the Friends star began to realize about his popularity when he launched his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Things.

However, Matthew openly spoke about his drug addiction and near to death experiences in the biography, but still people seem to admire him.

Morrison shared: “He came back from the book tour and he still was pinching himself, [saying] ‘I can’t believe that people actually seem to like me.”

After the publication of his chronicle in 2022, Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, leaving the whole world in a state of shock.