Ameer Musab involved in Teefi Butt relative muder case, shooters allege

A major breakthrough has been made in the investigation of Javed Butt’s murder, with police now pointing to the involvement of Ameer Musab, brother of the slain Ameer Balaj, in orchestrating the crime.

During interrogations, the two arrested shooters, Azhar and Ilyas, revealed that they had received support from Musab, who was allegedly in direct contact with them. Police sources indicate that Musab, believed to be the mastermind behind the killing, connected with the shooters through an intermediary named Arif, a former employee. According to the shooters, “Javed Butt was killed at the behest of Ameer Musab.”

The suspects further disclosed that the contract for Butt’s assassination was valued at Rs500,000 and was settled with the exchange of two houses. Azhar and Ilyas reportedly confessed to meeting Musab in person and confirmed his involvement before and after the murder.

Investigations also revealed that Musab fled the country just six days before the killing, likely as part of a pre-planned escape.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to apprehend Arif, who is a resident of Pattoki and is being actively pursued by the police. Authorities expect additional arrests in the coming days as the search continues.

On Monday, Lahore police confirmed the arrest of two suspects, including Azhar, the shooter responsible for killing Javed Butt, brother-in-law of Teefi Butt, who was murdered in Lahore. Azhar, a repeat offender, was apprehended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following an extensive manhunt.

Law enforcement authorities stated that Azhar had been monitoring Butt’s movements before carrying out the attack. Investigators are now questioning both Azhar and Ilyas to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy behind the murder.