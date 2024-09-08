Entertainment

Meghan Markle bashed for forcing Prince William to push Prince Harry away even further

By Agencies

Meghan Markle has just been bashed for attempting to force Prince William to push Prince Harry even further away,

Claims like this have been shared by royal biographer Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during his interview with The Mirror.

He began by referncing the Nigera ‘faux royal tour’ and admitted, “Meghan sees her visit to Nigeria as a huge success and proof that she was right all along – she and Harry should have been allowed to be part-time royals, because they are really good at it.”

“Meghan’s face during the Nigeria tour said it all. Her pleasure in being treated as a great figure was unmistakable.”

Whereas “Harry on the other hand often looked unsure of himself; he had that unconfident, slightly sad-little-boy look – the look of someone asked to do something he was never quite sure of by his more confident partner.”

Before concluding the author also doubled down to add, “Swept up by his wife’s confidence it may never have occurred to Harry that playing at being on an official Royal tour to Nigeria just makes his brother and his father King Charles even more furious with him and even more determined to push him away.”

