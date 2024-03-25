China-Pakistan Gandhara Art Exhibition held in Shenzhen

BEIJING: The closing ceremony of the exhibition titled “Gandhara Heritage along the Silk Road: A Joint China-Pakistan Exhibition” took place at the Shenzhen Museum.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), the ceremony was attended by senior Chinese officials including Mr. Wang Xudong, Director of the Palace Museum; Mr. Zeng Xianglai, Director of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism, and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen; Jia Jianwei, Director of Gansu Provincial Museum; and Mr. Huang Chen, Director of Shenzhen Museum.

The Pakistani side was represented by Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, along with the Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou and officials from the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing and the Pakistani Consulate-General in Guangzhou.

The ceremony marked the successful culmination of the largest Gandhara exhibition in China’s history, showcasing over 170 artifacts from seven different museums in Pakistan.

The exhibition debuted last year at the prestigious Palace Museum in Beijing for three months but due to overwhelming interest from the Chinese audience, it evolved into a touring exhibition, making stops in Gansu and finally Shenzhen, following necessary legal procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Hashmi reflected on the significance of the initiative, highlighting the successful collaboration between Pakistan and China in organizing the largest Gandhara Art Exhibition in China’s history.

He emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges and people-to-people initiatives.

Ambassador Hashmi also hinted at future joint initiatives, indicating ongoing plans for further exhibitions showcasing shared heritage between the two countries.

Additionally, he illuminated Pakistan’s rich historical legacy as the seat of Gandhara civilization and its contributions to cultural exchanges along the ancient Silk Road.