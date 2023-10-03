Entire life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) excellent model for all of us to emulate: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch has said the entire life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is an excellent model for all of us to emulate.

She was speaking at Mehfil-e-Milad organized by Pakistani Community at Jamia Islamia, Mollenbeak Brussels, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The Ambassador said by following Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) teachings of tolerance, peace, compassion, perseverance, humility, honesty, and generosity, we could achieve success both in this world and hereafter.

She emphasized the importance of empowering women and providing them with equal opportunities in all spheres of life.

Drawing attention to Bibi Fatima (R.A), the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet, Ambassador Baloch praised her unwavering commitment to social justice, compassion, and knowledge.

She emphasized that Bibi Fatima (R A.) served as an exceptional role model for Muslim women, exemplifying strength, resilience, and devotion to family and community.

She highlighted Hazrat Aisha’s (R.A.) unparalleled intellect, profound understanding of Islamic teachings, continue to inspire generations of Muslims around the world.

She stressed that by following these glorious examples, we can harness the immense potential of women and enable them to contribute fully to society’s growth and prosperity.