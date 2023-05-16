Sindh home department declares Ali Zaidi’s residence a sub-jail

KARACHI: The Sindh home department has declared the residence of the provincial president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ali Zaidi, as a sub-jail, in a decision communicated through a notification.

The declaration of Zaidi’s residence as a sub-jail was made in accordance with the powers vested in the Sindh home department under Section 541(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 6(a) of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act, 2019, and Rule 2(1)(s) of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Rules, 2019.

This move signifies that Zaidi’s residence will now function as a temporary confinement facility, with the necessary legal provisions and regulations in place.

Zaidi, along with other party leaders, has been implicated in a case involving charges of rioting and intimidation. The City Courts police were responsible for registering the case, citing various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the accused.

The registered case includes charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 506-B (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the PPC. In addition to Zaidi, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, and several others from the opposition party were named as defendants in the case.