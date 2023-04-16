NATIONAL

Four terrorists arrested in separate operations in Punjab

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Punjab has arrested four terrorists in separate operations, officials said.

The CTD in Punjab said that multiple intelligence-based operations were conducted in different districts of the province in an effort to deal with any untoward incident of terrorism.

During the operations, at least four terrorists were apprehended, said the CTD, adding that the arrested terrorists belonged to banned outfits including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and al-Qaida.

The department said the terrorists planned to target important installations and religious places in the province.

A huge cache of arms and explosive materials were also seized from the possession of the militants, the CTD said.

