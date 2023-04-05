NATIONAL

Bilawal inaugurates Pakistan’s first lung transplant centre in Khairpur

By Staff Report

KHAIRPUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated Pakistan’s first Lungs Care Center & Lungs Transplant Unit at Gambat, Khairpur, sources reported on Wednesday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that people wouldn’t have to go to India for expensive treatment of kidney and liver because the treatment is now available in Gambat. He said that they have started 100 free treatments in the country.

Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto said the CJP is not ready to share his powers with other judges. It was former president Asif Ali Zardari who transferred the presidential powers to the parliament and strengthened democracy and the system.

He questioned that when the rights of provinces were not given to them then why the suo motu was not taken but we will expose this conspiracy in front of the nation.

Furthermore, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto said that the Takht-e-Lahore battle should not affect the people of Sindh.

