Govt removes GB police chief after claims of ‘assault’ on Punjab Police

— Police guards of CM, Home Minister GB providing security to CM GB in Zaman Park

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday removed Inspector General (IG) Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Mohammad Saeed Wazir from his post following allegations that a G-B “force” was employed to attack Punjab police personnel at former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

However, some insiders in the GB government have claimed that the police personnel from GB at Zaman Park are actually aimed at providing security to the Chief Minister and Home Minister GB who are regularly visiting or living in the premises of Imran Khan.

Though the chief minister GB Muhammad Khalid Khurshid visits Lahore frequently to meet his party head Imran Khan, the insiders informed, the Home Minister GB Shams Lone is living in the area for the past many weeks.

“In the police record, the GB police squad in Lahore is actually giving security to the Home Minister. Since the minister visits or lives in Zaman Park house of Imran Khan along with other party leaders and workers, the GB police are also living there,” sources informed.

The GB Police had however been removed on Wednesday after clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers and law enforcement agencies intensified for the second day, as the Punjab police tried to arrest Imran after an Islamabad sessions court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the PTI chairman.

According to a notification, Mohammad Saeed has been directed to report to the Establishment Division, while Grade-20 police officer Dar Ali Khattak from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has been appointed as the new IG of Gilgit-Baltistan police.

Earlier in the day, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged that a Gilgit-Baltistan “force” was being employed to attack Punjab police.

She claimed that Imran wanted “anarchy and chaos across the country”, adding that the incumbent government had nothing to do with his arrest.

She furthered that if the government wanted to arrest him, they had state powers in place, as well as the “same powers Imran used to jail his political opponents”.

Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed a presser that comes as clashes between PTI workers and law enforcement agencies intensified for the second day.

Marriyum said police and other law enforcement agencies are unarmed and only implementing the court’s orders.

She said 65 police personnel have so far been injured due to the terrorism of PTI hooligans.

The minister also urged the media to inform the masses about the facts and realities about Imran Khan.

As per latest updates, the operation has been suspended on the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders.

