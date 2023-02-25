Minister congratulates journalist on election as Punjab union president

ISLAMABAD: The minister for information and broadcasting extended her congratulations to columnist Farrukh Shehbaz Warraich on his election as the central president of the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) unopposed on Saturday.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed the belief that Warraich’s unopposed election was a reflection of the confidence the journalist community has in him, the Associated Press of Pakistan said.

She further expressed her hope that Warraich and the newly-elected office bearers of the body would meet the expectations of the journalist community.

Additionally, she pledged her full cooperation and support to the union in its efforts to improve the media industry and the welfare of journalists.