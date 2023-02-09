LHC bars Punjab Police from harassing PTI leader Farrukh Habib

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday restrained the Punjab IG Police from “harassing” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib.

Farrukh Habib moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against possible arrest and ‘harassment’ at the hands of police, last month. Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar heard Farrukh Habib’s plea. In the petition, the former state minister stated that a ‘bogus’ case was registered at Ferozwala Police Station on ‘political grounds’.

Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi, counsel for the petitioner, in his arguments before the LHC bench, said the Punjab Police were trying to arrest and harass his client despite securing a bail. Currently, Farrukh Habib is booked in a single case, but police normally register more cases after arrest.

He urged the High Court to bar police from harassing and arresting him, noting that he had secured an interim pre-arrest bail. After hearing the arguments, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed Punjab IG, not to harass Farrukh and dismissed the plea.

COURT GRANTS EXEMPTION TO KHAN FROM APPEARANCE

A local district and sessions court on Wednesday accepted the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for exemption from personal appearance in the case of violence and interfering in the state affairs during the party’s long march.

During hearing, the police submitted challan of the case against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in the court. Though Imran Khan did not show up, PTI leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Faisal Javed, Murad Saeed, Saifullah Niazi and Shibli Faraz turned up in the court.

Other PTI leaders Asad Umar, Aamir Kayani, Shireen Mazari and Shafqat Mehmood also filed a petition for exemption from personal appearance. The court accepted their pleas and adjourned the hearing of the case till April 25 next.