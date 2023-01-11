Sports

UCP wins All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Volleyball C’ship

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR: University of Central Punjab (UCP) clinched the trophy after upsetting the defending champions, University of Peshawar in the final of the All Pakistan Inter-University Men Volleyball Championship, played here at the university campus on Wednesday.

Secretary, Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawood Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. University of Peshawar Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Idrees, Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Jehan Bakhat, Professor Dr Hassan Sher, University of Engineering Technology (UET) Vice Chancellor, Director General Sports UoP Bahre Karam, Secretary Organizing Committee Dr Noor Zada, Assistant Director Saleem Khan, players and officials were also present.

The UCP, having services of four international players, handed an upsetting defeat to University of Peshawar 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKU) defeated Sargodha University by 3-1, the score was 23-25, 27-25 and 29-27 in a thrilling encounter.

In the match played for the third position, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan won the third position by defeating Sargodha University by three sets to one.

Dawood Khan in his speech paid tribute to Professor Dr Muhammad Idrees, Director General Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar, and his team for hosting the best competitions.

He said hosting such competitions would give ample opportunities to the players to play at national and international levels. He also appreciated the University of Peshawar for providing the best available facilities to the players of all the 16 participating teams who qualified out of 14 zones, wherein more than 200 universities teams initially took part in the first phase.

