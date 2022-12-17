PM says political stability, charter of economy key to national security

Decided to announce mega relief package for inflation-hit people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said political stability and a “charter of economy” can only strengthen Pakistan’s national security.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he reiterated his government’s resolve to bring economic stability in the country and save it from default. He said political stability was the prerequisite to save the people from price hike.

The Prime Minister said political miscreants are trying to create chaos in the country. He said these miscreants were not interested to serve the people who were badly affected by floods but their only motive is to gain political benefits.

Shehbaz Sharif said there was no doubt, economic destruction was done under an agenda and political instability was also its continuation. He said purpose of dissolving provincial assemblies was to create political instability in the country.

Mega relief package for inflation hit people

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to announce a mega relief package for the inflation-hit people. The Prime minister directed the authorities concerned to start preparation of a special package for the masses and assigned the task to the ministries concerned.

The Prime minister also instructed the relevant ministries to prepare a plan to give the masses relief in the utility bills of electricity and gas. PM Shehbaz directed the ministers to keep the youth welfare atop their priorities.

The premier has also asked the party leaders and the cabinet members to promote the government’s narrative through media and social media.

PM inquires after health of ailing artiste Firdous Jamal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned ailing veteran television artist Firdous Jamal on Saturday and inquired after his health. During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister sought details about health and medical treatment from the artiste.

The premier assured full cooperation in medical treatment of the television and film star. PM Shehbaz said the whole nation was praying for health of Firdous and all possible efforts would be made for his treatment.

Firdous Jamal thanked the prime minister for his support and assurance of treatment. It should be mentioned here that Firdous was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.