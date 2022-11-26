NATIONAL

LHC to hear Murad Raas plea against FIA summon on Dec 1st

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will take up intra-court appeal of Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on December 1st, against FIA summon in a probe into PTI prohibited funding case.

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Baqar Najafi, has summoned reply from the Federal Interior secretary in the case.

PTI leader Murad Raas, in his appeal against dismissal of his petition by a single bench of the LHC, argued that the decision of the single bench on August 24, was unlawful. The petitioner alleged that incumbent government harassing the political opponents with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). “The PTI has challenged the election commission’s decision in Islamabad High Court,” he pleaded.

“The matter was not sent by the election commission to the FIA, but the Interior Minister has ordered the investigation agency to initiate an inquiry,” according to the petition.

“The FIA served a notice to Murad Raas on August 20,” petitioner said. He pleaded to the court to declare the notice to summon him, and the inquiry should be declared as void and restraining the FIA from taking any action against the petitioner.

Staff Report

